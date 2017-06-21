21 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Returning Nigerian Refugees Could Create New Crisis As Rainy Season Starts - UNHCR

Photo: Immanuel Afolabi | The Center on Conflict and Development at Texas A&M University
IDPs in North-East Nigeria

Nigerian refugees who fled Islamist militants are returning from Cameroon and risk creating a new humanitarian crisis, the head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, said on Wednesday.

The UNHCR issued a similar warning in May when about 12,000 refugees returned to the border town of Banki in Borno State, which was already housing 45,000 displaced Nigerians.

Mr. Grandi said another 889 refugees, mostly children, arrived in Banki on June 17 from Minawao camp in Cameroon.

"The new arrivals, and we hear reports of more refugees seeking to return - put a strain on the few existing services," he said in a statement.

"A new emergency, just as the rainy season is starting, has to be avoided at all costs."

"It is my firm view that returns are not sustainable at this time."

Banki, once a thriving town, was razed to the ground by the time the Nigerian army retook it from Boko Haram insurgents in September 2015.

Mr. Grandi said the severely overcrowded town could not provide adequate shelter or aid and its water supply and sanitation were "wholly inadequate", creating the risk of disease.

Although Boko Haram attacks have been fewer in recent months, more people are on the move and there are 1.9 million Nigerians displaced across the northeast, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a report on June 14.

The WFP said "insecurity persists in parts of Northeast Nigeria, disrupting food supplies, seriously hindering access to basic services, and limiting agricultural activities, worsening an already dire food security situation".

The WFP said no fewer than five million people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states in north-eastern Nigeria have no secure food supply.

