Ugandans Hit At Minister Anite On Social Media

Photo: Daily Monitor

Some tweets were written to make fun of Evelyn Anite, the State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatisation said about Uganda Telecoms Limited.

Just as Ugandans were getting over the sim card registration nightmare and being preoccupied with other concerns such as the Facebook fight with Kenyans, Gen Kale Kayihura's anticipated return from Turkey and singer Angella Kalule's video that went viral, Ms Evelyn Anite, the State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatisation became fodder for social media. It was alleged that at a UTL blood donation event, she said it is going to be compulsory for Ugandans to own a Uganda Telecom (UTL) line (sim card), just as it is for you to have a national ID.

Well, following a tweet on the same by one of the publications, a handful of Ugandans have viewed the minister's message as patriotic while the majority think it's one of those statements that persons in 'high places' state without giving them a second thought.

This information has unfortunately come at a time when Ugandans are tired of their government's demands. They therefore took to Twitter under the hashtag #TweetLikeAnite to respond. Later, a website run a story in which they say the minister claims she was misquoted, and was only asking Ugandans to support Uganda, saying that if Ugandans were all to own UTL simcards, it would be a sign of patriotism and would make UTL the biggest telecom company in the land. The comments on social media however continued.

While some wondered what the minister was smoking lately, others wondered if the government was going to give free UTL lines with loaded air time and data or if the cards would come with smart phones and other luxurious freebies. A seemingly irritable Bryan Mulindwa asked, "But who gives these empty tins jobs? I would love to be in the vetting process when they are getting employment..."

Many others coined statements sarcastically implying that the government would do anything ambiguous to 'customise' Uganda as a sign of patriotism.

"It's going to be compulsory for all government employees to have the national anthem as their ringtone," Marvin EL Smull tweeted from Hive Collab in Kampala.

"All Ugandans must own a yellow shirt/top in order to promote the NRM party," tweeted Samwise Gamgee (@Sambannz)

One Cave (@Kevrx) said every graduate shall be subjected to an employment fitness test of running across Kampala floods.

However, some like Ronnie Omara thought her message did not warrant all the attention Ugandans are giving the minister.

"All Ugandans tweeting about #Anite must be taken to Nalufenya for questioning and corrections," he tweeted.