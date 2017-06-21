21 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tarime Town Chief Suspends Top Official

By Mugini Jacob

Tarime — Tarime town council Director Elias Ntiruhungwa has suspended the council's senior administrative officer, Mwita Laurent Marwa, following allegations of abetting loan defaulters who borrowed money from financial institutions.

Mr Ntiruhungwa noted during a meeting with the council workers held at Tarime Secondary School on Monday evening that it has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that the suspended officer had been abusing his post to clear the loans in fa vour of the borrowers under 'questionable circumstances.'

"I am suspending him (Marwa) from today ... for tarnishing the image of our council ... enough is enough. This council does not belong to con-men," the Tarime town director said.

He said 60 othercivil servants majority of them teachers have benefited from the dubious deal with the help of the council senior administra tive officer.

The director gave them three days to explain in writing why they have been engaging in such dubious deal that might create unnecessary conflict between the council and financial institutions like banks.

Mr Ntiruhungwa insisted that no one will be spared if proved that he or she applied short cut means to cheat in repaying their loans .

