Ethiopia: Federalism - Best Fit for Ethiopia Amidst Challenges

For anyone with a sober and calm reflection about Ethiopia's political past, its present and future, saving Ethiopia's Federalism from the sledgehammer of both its architects and its detractors should now be a matter of national urgency. Scholars in the area strongly stressed that Federalism is the best fit for Ethiopia which needs to get further strengthened and protected as it is now at the younger stage.

According to these experts, the federal system is chosen as the best option to Ethiopia due to various reasons. They assume that the system has enabled the nation to correct its long aged past administrative injustices, negligence, disrespectful and denial of identities of nations, nationalities and peoples.

These all mistreatments had then initiated mistrust, dissatisfaction, revolts, instability and the possibility of disintegration in different parts of the past Ethiopia.

According to the scholars and government officials whom this reporter approached, Ethiopia's Federalism is moving forward amid various challenges since its implementation.

Dr. Tarkegne Adebo is a Political Scientist on the area of Conflict Management and Peace, Political Science Lecturer formerly at Sweden University and now at the Addis Ababa University. According to him, Federalism, as a political system, is one of the government structures which is useful for managing diversities to dealing with administrative and political issues both at the federal and state levels. And Ethiopia is implementing such a system to manage religious, ethnic, language and various kinds of diversities.

Member states in a federation are usually given authority based on either geographical settlement or administrative purposes. However, in our case language, culture, settlement, Nations, Nationalities and Peoples and other diversities of the nation are used for federating nations, he said. As to him, Federalism first emerged in USA among 13 States with the aim of securing better economic, social, political and cultural development that is anchored on bettering public participation.

Bekele Lemi is the other scholar on the area. He is a Lecturer in Oromia State University and now a Ph.D. student at Addis Ababa University on the field. For him, Federalism is one form of governance system usually employed in countries having diversified identities. Its primary objective lies on benefiting the public at large through actively engaging, and involving them.

"The system though is crucial for decentralizing power to all government levels, it is beneficial for non-diverse nations as well," he recommended.

It is due to this rationale that the system is employed in Ethiopia to engage and involve the public through a constitutional delegation of power given to the states.

Conflict Resolution, Peace Building, Research and Constitution Affairs Director in the House of Federation Council Office Aschalew Tekle stated Federalism as an alternative political system which enables to entertain diversity. He stressed the system as the most suitable for Ethiopia as it is home for diverse Nations, Nationalities and Peoples with diverse cultural, ideological and religious backgrounds.

Ethiopia has gone a long way to solve past political misdoings. As a result, it has enabled to register amazing social, political and economic achievements. These remarkable achievements, hence, are the fruit of the ongoing Federal system executed within the country, he further said.

"Nowadays, Nations, Nationalities and Peoples have got a chance to administer themselves, both at a state and federal level in a way to accommodating diversities and give them a proper representation. It also presses their claims and protect their interest within the accepted channels of the federal frameworks," he further explained.

Aschalew further highlighted that the Federal system has benefited women, youths and the public in the economic, social, political and cultural arenas.

Deputy Premier Assistant and Communication Office Director Abiy Efrem on his part expressed Federalism as a chosen system to change nations in all aspects. "In our context Federalism entertains and appreciates our beautiful diversity through bringing about paradigm transformation with a heartfelt love and tolerance among the people of the nation."

Abiy stressed that Federalism is the best system for Ethiopia to correct past faults of the dictatorial regimes. Stating to the past experience Abiy said "There were injustices, economic exploitation, political oppressions, human rights violation and denial of democratic rights prevailed for long in Ethiopia. Linguistic, cultural and religious differences, rather than being sources of respect and tolerance, had been causes to hatreds, discrimination, and conflict for long in Ethiopia."

There were dissatisfaction and revolts in different parts of the past Ethiopia. Abiy added "But thanks to Federalism, this situation has currently been reversed."

He added the Federal system will not lead to extremism and separation rather it promotes unity through respecting diversity.

Noting that the Ethiopian Federal system has undergone through a number of challenges at times, Abiy stressed there were some minor internal conflicts among diversities in some parts of the nation. But Federalism has created an opportunity to learn more about one an other's value while respecting differences.

Dr. Tarekegne uttered that Ethiopia's Federalism is a young system which could not be free from challenges. One of the challenges, as to him, is that it takes some time to know each other, to live and work together in harmony and with respect. Irrefutably forgetting past misdeeds and their undesirable impacts requires total attitudinal change.

There are of course arguments reflected regarding Federalism. Particularly, doubts reflected on Federalism's actual impact on building unity. It is thought as if Federalism is broadening the gap and is taking diversity to extremism. "But for me Federalism has greater advantages to building unity," Dr Tarekegn underlined.

He believes that Federalism in principle develops high public participation, justice and will lead to administrative successes. "All that it demand is democratic thinking, securing legality, human right protection, nationalism and balanced thinking,".

Needless to say is that in Ethiopia socio-economic development is going well. That is a good indicator. However, challenges related to drought, equal distribution of wealth, corruption and rent seeking activities and similar issues are still challenges to the nation. Hence, the economy should be supportive of the politics and vice versa. Moreover, these anti-democratic acts should be handled well before they go out of hands and endangered the system."

Bekele Lemi identified Federalism with its nature of respecting diversity not a danger to unity. He said "if the public is respectful of differences, and live in harmony, the system is the most beneficial form of governance. It is a system that brings unity."

Talking about Ethiopia's Federalism, the scholar said, "Ethiopia's Federalism is different from other Federal states in that ours has centred on diversity or Ethnic based administrative system like that of Switzerland and Nigeria. Ethiopia has used multinational federation which is contrary to nation states Federalism of other Federal states experience. However, countries like the USA and Germany have followed nation state Federalism system," Bekele noted.

Ethiopia's Federal system is similar with USA and Germany in the areas of delegation of power (Authority) among the Federal and state administrations. The scholar further explained that Ethiopia's Federal system has a bit difference from other systems when looked critically in practice. "For instance Ethiopia's Federalism has second chamber or second House practice. For example USA's senate is like House of Federation in our case. The other difference, as he elaborated, is on constitutional interpretation. In Ethiopia's case constitutional interpretation is the mandate of the House of Federation whereas in countries like USA, South Africa and Germany it is the mandate of the court or constitutional court. "

As far as challenges of the system are concerned, Bekele stated, Ethiopia's Federalism has of course some challenges due to the practically existing party centralism, resource limits and bordering disputes. "However, Nations, Nationalities and Peoples are developing their surroundings and benefiting from the system," he said.

The scholar has also emphasized that building strong democratic institutions like the media, strengthening the justice system, establishing intergovernmental relations and implementing reforms promised by the government are crucial for building strong federal system. Reforms in the electoral system, having mixed proportional representation to discourage one party dominance, minority representation, courts freedom and independence are some of the things we shall look forward to have one political and economic community through an active democratic discussion and well-structured awareness creation.

When elaborating the reasons why Ethiopia's Federal system encounters challenges Aschalew Tekle said Ethiopia's Federal system is at its infancy stage and is still in progress. Lack of common understanding on the system, awareness gaps, the insufficient work done on democratization and Federalism and other concerns are considered to be causes to a number of challenges to the system.

All the scholars that this reporter approached for interview agreed that Federalism as a system is a fruitful system which is bringing about amazing results in all aspects of governance in Ethiopia.

Federalism, in Ethiopia has brought considerable changes and has shaped today's Ethiopia. Nowadays, Nations, Nationalities and Peoples, who had been once undermined, have got proper representation. These and other similar achievements are the outcomes of Ethiopia's Federalism regardless of the challenges.

As the adage goes, "Strength lies in differences, not similarities." Hence even if we face challenges, we have to strive to strength it and benefit from the system, all the scholars agreed up on.