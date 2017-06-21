After the whistle for the forthcoming Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) general election was blown five days ago, 74 football stakeholders have managed to pick and return nomination forms to vie for various posts.

TFF will hold its general election on August 12th, in Dodoma and the federation's Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas, said almost all candidates who collected nomination forms have managed to beat yesterday's deadline to return the forms to the TFF Electoral Committee.

Lucas said that all ten aspirants who picked nomination forms to vie for the federation's presidential post, including the incumbent Jamal Malinzi, have managed to return their forms.

Apart from Malinzi, other candidates who are vying for the federation's president post are Fredrick Mwakalebela, Shija Richard, Ally Mayay, Imani Madega, Wallace Karia, Fredrick Masolwa, Athu mani Nyamlani, John Ki jumbe and Emmanuel Kimbe.

Whereas in the vice-president all six candidates who turned up to pick nomination forms for the post, also managed to beat the deadline, while 58 candidates, who are vying for the post of Executive Committee members for different zones have also returned the filled forms.

Those who are contesting for the vice-president post are Mulamu Ng'hambi, Michael Wambura, Geofrey Nyange, Mtemi Ramadhani, Robert Selasela and Stephen Mwakibolwa.

Those who are contesting for Executive Committee members posts for the 13 zones are Salum Chama, Kaliro Samson, Leopold Mukebezi and Abdallah Mussa for Zone One, which comprises Kagera and Geita regions.

Zone Two comprising Mara and Mwanza regions has Vedastus Lufano, Ephraim Majinge, Samwel Daniel and Aaron Nyanda, candidates eying posts for Zone Three which has Shinyanga and Simiyu regions are Benista Rugora, Mbasha Matutu and Stanslaus Nyongo.

Thos for Zone Four Arusha and Manyara regions are Omari Walii, Sarah Rukwa region attracted Kenneth Pesambili and Baraka Mazengo. Zone Seven which comprise Mbeya, Songwe and Iringa regions has attracted Elias Mwanjala, Cyprian Kuyava, Erick Ambakisye and Abousuphyan Silliah, while Zone Eight (Njombe and Ruvuma regions) are James Mhagama, Golden Sanga, Vicent Majili and Yono Kevela.

Zone Nine (Lindi and Mtwara) are Athuman Kambi and Dunstan Mkundi, Zone Ten Dodoma and Singida regions are Hussein Mwamba, Mohamed Aden, Musa Sima, Stewart Masima, Ally Suru and George Benedict.

For Zone 11 (Coast and Morogoro) are Charles Mwakambaya, Gabriel Makwawe, Francis Ndulane and Hassan Othman 'Hassanol', Zone 12 (Kilimanjaro and Tanga), Khalid Mohamed, Goodluck Moshi and Thabit Kandoro.

And Zone 13 (Dar es Salaam) candidates are Emmanuel Ashery, Ayoub Nyenzi, Saleh Alawi, Shaffih Dauda, Abdul Sauko, Peter Mhinzi, Ally Kamtande, Said Tully, Mussa Kisoky, Lameck Nyambaya, Ramadhani Nassib, Aziz Khalfan, Jamhuri Kihwelo, Saad Kawemba and Bakari Malima.

Lucas said from today to Friday, the Electoral Committee will be busy vetting the candidates and approve those who qualifies and fit to vie for various posts in the election.