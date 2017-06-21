Tanzania: Finally National Sports Council Approves Tanzania Football Federation Polls

Ar last, the National Sports Council (NSC) has approved the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) polls but demanded that all those who will emerge victorious, have to relinquish their regional level powers.

Initially, NSC had ordered TFF to suspend the General Election scheduled for August 12th, this year, in Dodoma. NSC Secretary General, Mohamed Kiganja said last week that the Council, which is mandated with overseeing all sports associations, was not aware of the polls.

An apparent tug-of-war was looming between the two bodies regarding the election as TFF General Secretary Mwesigwa Selestine called a press conference and insisted that the federation will proceed with the elections process as planned.

"We respect the decision made by NSC but that alone cannot stop us from continuing with our elections. What we need at this juncture is for us (TFF and NSC) to meet as fast as possible so as to find a way forward as far as resolving this issue is concerned," Mwesiga told the media.

"We have already written them (NSC) and we are just waiting for their response on when we can sit down and resolve the misunderstandings amicably," the TFF boss added.

However, in his later to the federation on Monday, Kiganja softened stance saying the Council has approved the election.

"We wish the TFF a peaceful election but it is equally important for all contestants to be aware of NSC rules and regulations, which among others, clearly stipulates that candidates who win the posts at the national level will have to relinquish their positions in regional and districts levels," he said.

TFF will go to polls on August 12, in the newly-designated Capital City, Dodoma. The election will decide fate of present leadership under Jamal Malinzi, whose first phase has come to an end.

The former Young Africans secretary general is set to defend his post amid strong opposition from a host of interested candidates. The posts to be contested in the election include the federation's presidency, vice-presidency and 13 posts of zonal representatives.

The zones are Kagera and Geita; Mara and Mwanza; Shinyanga and Simiyu; Arusha and Manyara; Kigoma and Tabora; Katavi and Rukwa; Mbeya and Iringa; Njombe and Ruvuma; Lindi and Mtwara; Dodoma and Singida; Coast and Morogoro; Kilimanjaro and Tanga while Dar es Salaam is a free zone.