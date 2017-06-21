Tanzania: Consolidate Anti-Cholera Battle, Media Urged

Zanzibar — Health experts have urged local media outlets to step up their public sensitization awareness role on cholera. The call comes against the backdrop of a worrying trend of persistent outbreaks of the killer disease in the Isles.

The experts have singled out preventive measures, notably adherence to high sanitation standards, as an area on which journalists should focus big attention.

An official of the Ministry of Health, Mr Juma Muhammed Juma, says journalists, one of whose key roles is to enlighten community members on issues that have a crucial bearing on their welfare, should pursue battle-like zeal in the anti-cholera drive.

He was speaking at Kidongo Chekundu in Zanzibar yesterday, during a media sensitization seminar on the recurrent disease.

"The public should take precautions by taking preventive measures, and journalists must be adequately equipped with information on the disease, in order to play an effective role in sensitizing members of the public on being on their guard," Mr Juma remarked.

Over 250 cases have been reported so far, in the wake of the latest cholera outbreak. The authorities have banned open-air trading in fresh vegetables and fruits, as one of the means of curbing the disease.

Mr Juma said cholera was posing a serious threat to the lives of many Zanzibaris, citing Urban West in Unguja and Chakechake in Pemba as the worst-hit. The latest is the second wave of the disease to hit the Indian Ocean archipelago over the past three years.

Between September 2015 and July 2016, 48 out of the 4,330 people who had been infected died. Health experts attribute the recurrence of the disease to a shortage of clean and safe water, sub-standard toilets, lack of effective garbage disposal systems, and cooking food in an unhygienic environment.

The Chief Medical Officer of Mjini District, Mr Ramadhani Mikidadi, said cholera screening and treatment camps had been set up at Chumbuni in Magharibi District and Gamba in North A Unguja.

Dr Mikidadi said preventive measures that are being taken vigorously include briefing sessions with patients, inspection of water in households, and guidelines aired through radio stations and public rallies.

Included too is the houseto-house and school audience approach. Though preventable and treatable, cholera, an acute diarrhoea infection that is spread through contaminated food or water, poses a big threat to the lives of people in the islands.

According to health experts, the disease can be effectively treated through immediate replacement of lost fluids and salts, but point out that without treatment, it can be fatal.