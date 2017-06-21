Kenya: Raila Odinga Vows to Take Ballot Tender Row to Court

National Super Alliance (Nasa) flag bearer Raila Odinga has said the opposition will move to court to block the Sh2.5billion ballot tender award awarded to a Dubai company.

Mr Odinga claimed that presidential ballot papers have already been printed despite concerns raised by the alliance.

He repeated claims that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was pushed by the Jubilee government to award the tender to Al Ghurair.

"IEBC is not acting on their own but is being pushed by Jubilee to award the tender to Al Ghurair and we will go to court to block it," Mr Odinga

The opposition leader said NASA is ready for elections but claimed that the electoral agency is not ready for polls.

ALARM

"There is no cause of alarm as opposition, we are ready for elections and its IEBC that is delaying us," he said.

The opposition leader said the Dubai-based firm is tainted and cannot be awarded the tender.

"Even a fool will tell you that there is something fishy about the company and as Nasa we will not be led to an already flawed process," Mr Odinga said.

He said Jubilee cannot win in a free and fair election and that is why the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party insists the tender be awarded to Al Ghurair.

The electoral agency recently said it will not cancel the ballot printing contract awarded to a Dubai firm.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati officials explained that the deal had already been signed and that it was way behind its electoral cycle schedule.