Kenya: County Kicks Off Campaign to Popularise U-18 Event

Nairobi County on Wednesday officially kicked off the campaign to popularise the World Under-18 Championships with a caravan that snaked through learning institutions, churches, estates and central business district.

Nairobi County tourism and trade chief executive Anna Othoro said that they are determined to mobilise fans to fill the 60,000-seater stadium in Kasarani and cheer Team Kenya to victory during the youth competition on July 12-16.

"Besides the caravan, we are also launching both online and media campaigns to inform people about the event where they are going to win free tickets to the stadium," said Othoro.

Othoro added that they will also engage in a tree planting exercise in the primary schools, secondary schools and universities where the caravan will visit adding that each school will receive tickets based on the number of trees they will plant.

"There will be an arrangement for schools with limited space to plant trees at Karura, Ngong Forest or Kasarani since this is part of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) campaign for greener championships," said Othoro, who was accompanied by World Under-18 chief executive officer Mwangi Muthee.

Othoro noted that primary and secondary schools students will gain free entry during the five-day championships but noted that they will have to apply for tickets.

However, the rest will be required to pay Sh200 for daily entry while the premier ticket that will enable fans watch action closer to the pitch will go for Sh1,000. Tickets can be obtain online at www.buyticket.wu18nairobi2017.com.

"Our rallying call is fill the stadium," said Othoro, before unveiling the #TwendeKasa slogan.

Groups that will take photos engaging in events related to the World Under-18 and post them on social media with the #TwendeKasa will also get free tickets.

The Wangari Maathai Foundation has also been incorporated in the tree planting sessions where certain places at Mau Forest have been designated for the process with Muthee saying that they target to plant over 100,000 trees.