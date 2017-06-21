Kenya: Caroline Mutoko Trolled for 'Media Mogul' Title in KRA Advert

Photo: The Nation

Media personality Caroline Mutoko.

Media personality Caroline Mutoko has been trolled by the online community over her reference as a media mogul in an advertisement by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In the poster circulating on social media KRA used an image of Ms Mutoko with a caption that reads, “Kenya is NOT your sponsor. So pay your taxes and file your tax returns.” The captioned was signed Caroline Mutoko - Media Mogul.

However, the undersigned title was what sent Kenyans on social into a frenzy as they questioned when and how the former radio presenter reached such lofty heights that merits the title media mogul.