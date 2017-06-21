21 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Caroline Mutoko Trolled for 'Media Mogul' Title in KRA Advert

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Media personality Caroline Mutoko.
By Naira Habib

Media personality Caroline Mutoko has been trolled by the online community over her reference as  a media mogul in an advertisement by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In the poster circulating on social media KRA used an image of Ms Mutoko with a caption that reads, “Kenya is NOT your sponsor. So pay your taxes and file your tax returns.” The captioned was signed Caroline Mutoko - Media Mogul.

However, the undersigned title was what sent Kenyans on social into a frenzy as they questioned when and how the former radio presenter reached such lofty heights that merits the title media mogul.

Kenya

There is A Plot to Rig August Election - Opposition Leader

A fresh battle front between the National Super Alliance and Jubilee Party was opened on Tuesday after the main… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.