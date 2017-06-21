Liberia - a Hub for Stolen Vehicles From the United States?

Monrovia — A FrontPageAfrica investigation has uncovered a major car theft ring in Liberia involving a local car rental company, Oragon International Rent-A-Car.

Investigators noted that the major push for the number of vehicles, coincided with the opening of Oragon Rent-A-Car International in 2013.

Our folks at Customs according to our investigation did not exercise due diligence in ensuring that proper controls were put in place-verification and ascertaining rightfully ownership documents of the Vehicles on these manifests.

The vehicles, according to documents in our possession were reportedly stolen from the United States of America and are subject to a major ongoing criminal investigation involving several US law enforcement agencies.

FrontPageAfrica has learned that the US Embassy in Monrovia, in October last year notified local investigative agencies including the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Revenue Authority(LRA) that several vehicles had been stolen from the US.

In one communication, to the LRA, the US Embassy in Monrovia sought assistance in transferring the stolen vehicles back to the U.S.

The communication stated that the US has had a history of vehicles being stolen and transported to Liberia and other West African countries illegally.

39 Vehicles Linked to Oragon Rent-A-Car International

At least thirty-nine of the stolen vehicles are said to be on the parking lot of Oragon, owned and operated by Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama, majority owner of Oragon and Managing Director of the Monrovia Brewery.

Among the vehicles listed as stolen are: A Toyota Rav4(2014) with VIN number: 2T3DFREV3EW167285; a Dodge Ram 1500(2016) Vin Number 1CRR7GG2GS304994; a Jeep Grand Cherokee(2016) Vin Number 1C4RJFBG9GC44719; a Jeep Wrangler(2016) Vin Number 1RC4HJWDG0GL213274; an Audi Q5(2016) Vin Number WA1L2AFP4GA037147; Mercedes Benz C300(2015) Vin 55SWF4KB3FU038569

Other vehicles listed are: Toyota Sequoia(SUV)2013, Vin Number 5TDJY5G15DS087132; Toyota Venza(VAN) 2013, 4T3BK3BB1DU076620; Toyota Venza(Van)2013, 4T3BA3BB2DU042368; Toyota Highlander(SUV) 2013, 5TDDK3EH2DS184162; Toyota Highlander(SUV)2013 5TDBK3EH1DS217045; Toyota Corolla(Sedan); 2T1BU4EE7CC837525; Toyota Camry(Sedan)2013, 4T1BF1FK5DU271572; Toyota RAV4(SUV) 2012, 2T3BFREV5DW024148; Toyota RAV4(SUV)2T3BFREV0DW024123; Nissan Altima(Sedan) 2013, 1N4AL3AP4DC178870; Nissan Altima(Sedan) 2013, 1N4AL3AP4DC212841; Hyundai Sonata(Sedan)2011, 5NPEB4AC6BH019335; Hyundai Sonata(Sedan) 2013, 5NPEB4AC8DH737097.

Other vehicles listed include: Toyota Camry(Sedan) 2014, Vin Number 4TBF1FK3EU373857; Toyota Camry(Sedan) 2014, 4T1BF1FK0EU828230; Toyota Camry(Sedan) 2013, 4T1BF1FKODU680157; Nissan Rogue(SUV) 2014, Vin Number JN8ASKRFH5ES063281; Chyrsler L300(Sedan) 2015 Vin Number 2C3CCAAG7FH810451; Nissan Sentra(Sedan)2015 Vin Number 3N1AB7AP4FL663816; Nissan Pathfinder(SUV)2014 Vin Number 5N1AR2MMXEC722872; Mercedes GLK 350(SUV) 2013 Vin Number WDCGG8JB5DG110686; Nissan Rogue(SUV)2015JN8AS5MV9FW764487; Toyota 4Runner)SUV 2014 Vin Number JTEBU5JR4E5170620; Toyota 4Runner(SUV) 2015 Vin Number JTEBU5JR2F523478.

Investigators say the car theft enterprise has become a commonplace in Liberia involving well-placed personalities within customs and the community, an embodiment and thriving criminal ring now roams freely with their spoils, as evident by the kinds of imports a mixture of luxury and middle level vehicles.

As a result of the scheme FrontPageAfrica has learned that the Liberia Revenue Authority,looking to tackle shortfall of government revenue, during the last quarter of 2015/2016, undertook an exercise within Monrovia and its environ under the code name Operation Increase Revenue.

It was under the exercise that investigators identified Used and Rental/Lease cars entities in a bid to determine their imports compliance to customs requirements.

Car rental companies were then asked to submit their car Title Certificates, invoices, Bill of Laden, Import Permit Document(IPD), Delivery Order, Single Administration Document, Clean Report of Findings(CRF) and Payment Receipts.

ORAGON Not in Compliance

During the investigation it was discovered, that Oragon Rent-A-Car International, a subsidiary of Oragon Group, was found not to be in compliance.

The report identified enormous inconsistences with their locally-purchased vehicles(listing submitted by Oragon), inventoried by US and subsequently submitted for verification through US law enforcement agencies to authenticate ownership.

"Alarmingly, these inconsistencies not only highlight losses to government revenue lapses in our system, but gravely exposes a threat to our country's national security through a robust and well-organized transnational crime ring whose sole purchase was to steal cares from within the United States of America," investigators found.

Oragon, according to the investigation is 60 percent owned by Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama, 25 percent owned by Mrs. Grace Oniyama, 10 percent owned by Mr. Alvin Oniyama and five percent owned by Mr. Arnold Oniyama.

The stolen vehicles, said to be valued closed to US$300,000, came through the Liberia port of entry and has become focus of both the US and Liberian governments.

The office of the Solicitor General of the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia Revenue Authority(LRA), National Security Agency(NSA), Liberia National Police(LNP), Ministry of Transport and the US Embassy near Monrovia are all part of the investigation.

Nevertheless, multiple sources confirmed to FPA that there appears to be a major cover up preventing major arrests relating to the scheme.

"These people have links with some powerful people, including the police, the courts and top people in government, this is why it is difficult to make major arrests or bring those involved to book," a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

In order to be involved in overseas exportation, investigators say, theft rings require that a system exist in the destination country in order to receive and sell the stolen vehicles as well as return the profit to the US ring.

"As a result, overseas exportation tends to be dominated by ethnically-based groups that already have strong connections in their country of origin and are therefore able to ensure that the requisite structure is in place.

It is also possible, though less common, for groups domestic to US to develop international connections and become involved in the international trafficking of stolen vehicles."

Moreover, the report adds that established connection between the vehicle theft ring in the US and Liberia, has to do largely in part to Liberians holding US naturalization and/or residency, who have a stronger tie to their native country.

US Gunpoint victim Car in Liberia

In the case of the probe into Oragon, it was discovered that the vehicles that were stolen for export overseas were all loaded into shipping containers and accompanied by false documentation claiming the container holds a different type of cargo.

Arguably, this investigation, shows that the organized crime groups may have a link to a port in the form of individuals in key positions who are influential in the movement of commercial cargo off a vessel and within the port environment-evident-the seven stolen vehicles in September 2017.

The investigation uncovered the importation of three vehicles in 2012, the purported time the syndicate started.

"More intriguing about one of the vehicles shipped, has to do with the manner through which it was stolen.

According to Philadelphia Police Department Investigation Report, the vehicle, an Acura MDX(2008) with VIN Number 2HNYD28638H546417, was taken from the owner at gun point.

Such an attempt underscores the measure and approach deplored by this organization crime ring to obtain vehicles at all cost with a total disregard for human life. Investigators believe this may have been a tried-testing the system planting the seed for more elaborate enterprise."

The investigators noted that after a careful review of the intricacy of the documents accompanying the inaugural importation showed the boldness of the criminals involved with this shipment.

A total of 14 vehicles ranging from mid-size sedan to high end luxury cars will sail the high seas for markets in Liberia-buyers clearly identified. "One can safely argue that well-saturated -and planted seeds have been anchored-a-clear indication of the prevalence of organized vehicle theft ring about to explore on the soil of Liberia.

Notably, on this shipment, the criminals used the "Duty Free" privilege of returnee Horatio Bernard, to conceal and import a stolen Toyota 4Runner SUV.

Our investigation established that the stolen vehicle did not belong to Mr. Bernard, as evident by the transaction documents. And such a clever scheme must have raised an alarm throughout CBO - Freeport.

But again, some custom folks have already signed unto the criminal enterprise-facilitating their transit.

More than that, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that mechanisms were put in place to mitigate an influx of stolen vehicles through our major port of entry-Freeport as astream of stolen vehicles will continue well over three years."

In 2014, another investigation established that one vehicle was shipped - a high dollar value.

"However, such a low number may suggest that those behind this criminal enterprise were testing the pulse of our security sector, knowing that we were just gradually making a transition from war to peace, with a heavy international security presence," the report noted.

LFA Boss Clarifies; Another Lawmaker Linked

Investigators report that 2016 saw the highest quantity and quality of vehicles.

However, a particular shipment during the course of 2016 raised heightened concern.

One of the containers included vehicles belonging to Representative Henry B. Fahnbulleh(UP, Montserrado County). Fahnbulleh, according to one of the investigators sought the investigator's help in letting the container leave the port to be offloaded at his home.

Upon further investigation it was determined that the vehicle was actually a stolen vehicle from the US associated with key players in the in the investigation: Mrs. Cecelia Dixon McGill, CBO Collector, Kandakai Sherman, James Mulbah, Armstrong Campbell, Sheriff Lasedu, Hon Henry B. Fahnbulleh and Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama-end recipient - Oragon Rent-A-Car International.

These vehicles will eventually end up unto the business venture of Oragon Rent-A-Car International.

The investigation further identified three additional submissions by Oragon Rent-A-Car International, without customs documents, yet, with purchase documents affixed.

"Interestingly, one of the vehicles herein: BMW/X5/2014/5UXKR0C59E0H28463, ownership was swiped between Sam Gibson and Musa H. Bility, President of the Liberia Football Association, according to documents submitted. That vehicle along with an Acura MDX, SUV 2008 with vin number 2HNYD28638H546417 and Toyota Camry(Sedan) 20134T1BF1FK0DU680157

Fahnbulleh acknowledged his involvement in securing one of the vehicles, but said he later discovered that it was a scheme designed to dupe him.

Inquiries Dr. Oniyama came up empty as FPA was told that he was out of the country. LFA chief Musa Bility when contacted acknowledged owning the BMW but said he turned it over once it became clear it had been stolen.

"Some time ago, I realized that a BMW I was using was stolen. I immediately informed the ministry finance (ALFREDA) and formally turned over the Vehicle to the US Embassy. This is a matter of record."

"Today every Vehicle I use in Liberia is purchased brand new through an authorized dealer," Mr. Bility said, in response to an inquiry seeking a response Tuesday.

It can be recalled that in May 2016, another lawmaker, Acarous Moses Gray(CDC, Montserrado) was engulfed in a stolen car controversy. The lawmaker, however, denied the report suggesting that the courts had cleared the vehicle.

"I was aware that the Police and the courts had earlier cleared the vehicle. I didn't pay a dime for that car the Police spokesman lied that I purchased the vehicle."

Added Rep. Gray: "If the court clears the car and I want to buy it; it's no crime in Liberia. You can buy a car from anywhere," Rep. Gray said at the time.

Stolen Cars Tied to Philadelphia

The investigators found that most of the stolen vehicles are associated with the US City of Philadelphia where a large group of Liberians resides, making it easy for those connected to have established links-ease of movement and markets. Interestingly, a lot of those vehicles have been tied to the 2013 opening of Oragon and in 2015.

Last October, authorities in the US city of Philadelphia announced more than two dozen arrests after a multi-year investigation targeting a major car theft ring.

Investigators say the crime ring operated by replacing the vehicle identification numbers (VINs) on stolen rental cars, then selling the stolen cars to unsuspecting customers. Police say the thieves changed the VIN number to match the VIN of a junked, salvaged car they bought at auction to cover up the theft.

'Persons of Interests' Being Eyed

In Liberia, the latest wave of investigations has prompted authorities of the Liberia Revenue Authority to unveil a "Persons of Interest" list including all those who have eyed or linked to stolen vehicles from the US.

Investigators also noted that when in a bid to ascertain the statuses of the vehicles inventoried at Oragon Rent-A-Car International, for revenue related matters, they sought the assistance of US law enforcement agencies, through the US Embassy near Monrovia, to help in identifying the disposition of each vehicle.

"Our resourcefulness at ensuring that the basis for the exercise was sustained, it was confirmed that 39 vehicles were identified by US law enforcement agencies as stolen.

Subsequently, the investigation was also able to identify individuals/businesses whose behaviors /activities requires additional questioning by the Liberia National Police, National Security Agency and the Office of the Solicitor General of Liberia."

Due to the level of coercion on the part of those involved in this transnational syndicate, both local and international, a thorough investigation into the role and / or involvement of each individual/collectively must be carefully examine, so as to establish the motive, depth of the crime and particularly, the sources of funding.

In this light, the following names have been identified as Persons of Interest in the investigation.

Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama, Majority owner of Oragon and Managing Director of the Monrovia Brewery, Mrs. Grace Oniyama, Mr. Alvin Onyama, Mr. Arnold Oniyama, Hon. Henry B. Fahnbulleh(Member/House of Representative), Dominic Nimley (Dominic and Son, Inc./Capitol Bye Pass/DL#: 0053705, Joseph King, Armstrong Tony Campbell(US Citizen), Ephraim Onohehe, General Manager/ Oragon Rent-A-Car International, David Hope Kanu(Oragon Rent-A-Car International(noted also as a seller), Sheriff Lasedu(US Exporter/Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Mrs. Cecelia Dixon-McGill(Custom Collector), Jomah K. McKay/Gaye Town, Old Road, Sinkor and Wilhemina Mulbah, a resident of Monrovia. Others include: John Paul/East Coast Shipping Liberia LTD, Sam M. Gibson, Musa H. Bility, President, Liberia Football Association, Mary George, Anthony O. Gbaye, Atlantic Corporation Limited/Broad and Warren Streets, James Mulbah(Customs Examiner) Abel Sonkalay(Custom Examiner) Kandakai Sherman(Custom Assessor), ASYCUDA Technical Support Team(Freeport).

'Difficulties Obtaining Proof'

Investigators cited a previous investigative report in October 2017 noting many shortfalls of efforts to combat organized crimes, particularly car theft/importation, which were used as a basis for recommendation for change. The most significant recommendations can be grouped into the following categories: Proof, resources, coordination and prosecution.

ASIS International, the leading organization for security professionals worldwide,found that during the September 2016 investigation, that there were some "difficulties in obtaining proof" in organized crime investigations-particularly those involving the exchange of money-bribery.

ASIS found that prior to the seven reported stolen vehicles in September 2016, there was an apparent "lack of coordination" among investigators of organized crimes. It was found that agencies did not cooperate with each other in preparing cases, and they do not exchange information from each other.

The threat of police corruption in organized crime cases results in officers and agencies that do not trust each other. Additionally, jurisdictional problems and the failure to develop strategic intelligence are cited as continuing problems.

Once strategic intelligence is developed it would enable agencies to predict what directions organized crimes might take, which industries it might try to penetrate, and how it might infiltrate.

The need for a special prosecutor, additional assistance from foreign partners, particularly the United States.

Lack of Cooperation Hurt Curbing Effort

The reported documented that there were instances of noncooperation between the broker and, as well as reluctance of customs assessors to fully provide information requested by ASIS.

As a result, ASIS recommended that all containers containing vehicles coming through customs be held at DI Site pending verification of status by ASIS, amendment must receive senior management(preferably assistant commissioner for ports approval and supporting documents attached and consignee/Broker must present customs with actual Title to the vehicles.

Investigators added that the scale, complexity and entrenched nature of this criminal enterprise, requires a methodical approach at prosecution.

"Areas of concern: Assets(thorough investigation into how these players acquired their respective/collective assets), Finances (Bank Accounts)- freezing of their financial accounts.

We strongly recommend that GOL must take this matter very seriously, as it tends to undermine the legitimacy of our political and economic systems - altering our way of life, as well as the country's security."