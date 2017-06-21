Liberia: PPAL Call for End to Early and Forced Child Marriage

Monrovia — The Planned Parenthood Association of Liberia joined other countries this year, June 16, 2017 to commemorate The Day of the African Child with a call to end child, early and forced marriage.

The program which began with a parade in the streets of Monrovia was mixed with SRH/R messages from youth and adults as this year's theme was geared towards discouraging early child marriages.

According to its Executive Director, Madam Miatta Kiawu Cojolo, this year support and message goes toward the less fortunate girls who are in difficulty and are vulnerable in the society because of the lack of financial support from parents which sometimes leads them into doing things or having an affair with someone who is much older than them.

She further encouraged girls to stand firm despite their situations and that they must go to school no matter the circumstances involved in other to have a better future for them.

She frowned on men who do not have respect for young girls and take advantage of girls under the guise of wanting to give support or help them.

Speaking at the program, Hon. Munah Pelham Youngblood, a Liberia lawmaker stressed in her statement the need for the government to put in more efforts to support young girls and build their capacity.

The Honorable who have served the Association for a long time and who is a volunteer of the Association further mentioned that the provision of equal opportunities and laws that are created to protect the rights for children must on this day of the African Child be taken seriously in other to support the welfare and wellbeing of our future leaders.

She stated that the plight of the marginalized youth and young girls in society are unbearable and that it is the time for the world and national leaders to galvanize all the efforts from every sector to support the interest of the youths.

"The children of this continent continues to suffer violence, humiliation, and other ills, therefore, we need to wake up as leaders to fight against and ensure that adequate steps are taken to eradicate forced and early marriages in the society" the district 9, Montserrado lawmaker further lamented.

The youth coordinator, Brenda Telma McGill, cautioned her colleagues that as they marks another day of the Africa Child, adding that the youth of this Liberia better prepared for the future.

McGill calls on youth especially young girls to stand firm for their integrity in the midst of challenges they are faced with.