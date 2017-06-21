21 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Eight Suspected Poachers Caught

By Adam Hartman

A swift response from the Karibib District Watch led to the arrest of eight suspected poachers in the Khomas Hochland area over the weekend.

District Watch chairman Horst Lang told The Namibian yesterday that a call from Farm Donkerzahn alerted the district watch to suspicious activity late Sunday afternoon involving two vehicles and men armed with rifles.

"We immediately dispatched two teams to the farm, and also informed the police at Karibib and in Windhoek of the operation. A police roadblock was erected on the Us Pass road towards Windhoek," Lang explained.

Game wardens from the environment ministry were likewise alerted.

The vehicles were detected and followed and, as guessed, they used the Us Pass road that led them straight to the roadblock. Upon inspection by district watch members and police, the carcasses of two oryx, one kudu and three zebras were found in the vehicles. The eight suspects were also found in possession of three rifles.

The animals were allegedly slaughtered near the Kuiseb River.

Lang said although the men produced a permit for the oryx and kudu, it emerged that the permit was allegedly fake. The suspects also did not have a permit for the zebras. They were all arrested on the spot, and taken to the Karibib Police Station, but were transferred to Windhoek yesterday as the poaching and arrest happened in the Khomas region.

Lang noted that the district watch covers a large area, but with good cooperation with the police, the success rate in catching poachers and stock thieves was rising.

