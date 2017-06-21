Liberia: How Prepared Is CDC to Lead This Country?

editorial

Article 77(a) of the Liberian Constitution states that "Since the essence of democracy is free competition of ideas expressed by political parties and political groups as well as by individuals, parties may freely be established to advocate the political opinions of the people. Laws, regulations, decrees or measures which might have the effect of creating a one-party state shall be declared unconstitutional."

This constitutional right has brought about multiplicity of political parties, and one of them is the Congress for Democratic Change that has over the past two successive elections remained a formidable opposition party to the ruling Unity Party.

Since it came to political prominence in the post-war election of 2005, CDC has lost the presidency in the two elections Liberia has had, yet has been fortunate to dominate the Legislature in both the Senate and House of Representatives. George Weah's loss in the presidential election in 2005 was predicated upon the fact that he was an inexperienced politician with low level of education. Although CDC supporters have argued that they were cheated, many political candidates and commentators including CDC's current Vice Standard Bearer, Bong County Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, all pledged their support to Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf that year, on ground that she is more educated and experienced than Weah. Besides her education and experience, voters observed that Sirleaf had international contacts and could easily embark on the international community to help Liberia's post-war reconstruction.

Concurring with this public observation, Weah after losing the election in 2005 decided to seek university studies in the United States, where he is said to have acquired bachelor's and master's degrees; though there was doubt when observers compared his output with his degrees.

This same public sentiment about Weah's incompetence and low level of education led him and the party to bring Cllr. Winston Tubman on board as CDC's standard bearer, while he (Weah) stood as running-mate in the 2011 election.

Again, CDC lost the election to the Unity Party on what voters termed as "Unfinished business" of President Sirleaf's first term. They claimed that there were some projects that were not completed and therefore President Sirleaf should be given her second term to complete them.

Now, Liberia is about to go to election and CDC, which has morphed into a coalition of several political parties of some questionable characters, is in the race. To add insult to injury, CDC has gone ahead to elect in its primary men of character problems in the Legislature and public. The men elected to contest in the Legislative Election on CDC's ticket in Montserrado County include Solomon George of District #7, Acarus Gray of District #8 and Mulbah Morlu. Morlu is for the first time surfacing in in legislative election, and he aspires to represent District #10.

What do we know about these men?

Solomon George is a representative who is was involved in a fist fight in the National Legislature. About a year ago, Solomon George and his CDC comrade, Acarus Gray, insulted each other with George claiming to be the boyfriend of Gray's mother. This district 7 lawmaker is the same who is on record for stating on radio that he will drag Mary Broh and throw her in a pit latrine for the thousands of people in West Point to defecate on her. Our reporter that covered the primary said some of the partisans see the election of Solomon George as a loss for CDC in the district because of his personal conduct.

Acarus Moses Gray is a man whose criticism has never been constructive, but insulting. He insults the President of the country under the pretext of opposition. He is the same that has been alleged of misapplication of Ebola money in district 8.

Mulbah Morlu: A man who told Liberians that he met with then U.S. President Barack Obama for six minutes in Accra, Ghana, a claim the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia said was completely false. He always incites young people to violence as was witnessed last year at the Temple of Justice and the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill campus. He led a dollar-campaign wherein thousands of CDC sympathizers paid US$1.00, but since then, there has been no account. Like Gray and George, Mulbah Morlu insults leaders without any respect for the statutory office.

It is quite surprising that members of the CDC, knowing the character of these men, will go ahead to elect them in party's primary, injecting in them feelings of achievements and civility. Can non-partisans and undecided voters be convinced of the choices made? Does CDC know that it is not all Liberians in these districts are its sympathizers?

Besides the above-mentioned political shortcomings of CDC, this opposition party has not made its platform known to Liberians since it came into existence. Its indispensable political leader, George Weah, has always said, "I want to be President because my people love me and I have passion for my country and people." Amid the political shortcomings of CDC, can Liberia trust it with leadership of this country? How prepared is this political party to be trusted with the highest position of the land? The Daily Observer challenges CDC to clearly convince Liberians how competent it is to be trusted with state power.