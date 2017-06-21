Liberia: LAF Writes Speaker Nuquay for Budget Inclusion

Disappointed at the omission of some sporting associations, including the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF), from the national budget since the FY2014/2015, the LAF has written House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay for inclusion in the 2017/2018 National Draft Budget.

In a letter to the Speaker, LAF president Mulbah Zayzay said over the years, the LAF has developed athletics in the country and has made progressive gains, including the recent gold, silver and two bronze medals from the West Africa Zone II Senior Championship and the ECOWAS Junior Tournament in Conakry, Guinea.

"The LAF wants to present these medals to the Honorable House of Representatives. We wish to appeal to the Honorable House of Representatives to kindly make an allotment in the National Budget for the Liberia Athletics Federation, to enable us to conduct series of championships throughout Liberia.

"Talented athletes from these championships will join their colleagues in training for regional games, the World Championships, 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and 2020 Olympic Games," the letter said.

"The Liberia Athletics Federation has made significant progress over the years; we won a gold medal in the men's decathlon category and a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles category at the All-African Games in Mozambique in 2011. During the African Senior Championships held in Benin in 2012, we won a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles. In 2014 we won a silver medal in the men's high jump at the ECOWAS Games in Burkina Faso, and in the African Senior Championships held in South Africa 2016, we won a bronze. The National Athletics Team can bring more laurels to Liberia."

It may be recalled that at Sierra Leone's Boxing Day meet last year Liberia earned five medals; one gold medal, two silver medals, and two bronze medals.

Anis Faraj (aka Butterfly) finished first in the men's 1500m final and second in the men's 5000m final while Emmanuel Kartus emerged second in the long jump and third in the javelin throw. Nancy Saah finished third in the women's long jump.