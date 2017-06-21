21 June 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: FC Fassel Mourn the Death of Joseph Broh

By Anthony Kokoi

Following their 1-0 win over Jubilee FC on Monday, the management, players, and supporters of FC Fassel were yesterday shocked by the death of one of their central defenders, Joseph Broh.

According to the management, defender Broh died on June 19, following a long period of illness.

"Today is a sad day for Liberian football for the loss of such an extraordinary and friendly character. Our condolences and sympathy go to the bereaved family," the club said in a release.

'JB'- as the late defender was commonly called, joined Fassell in 2014 and helped in their double championship victories in the 2014 season. Following his departure to Asia in 2015, Broh returned home and rejoined the Soccer Missionaries for the 2016 league season, the club said.

Since the news of his death, several clubs and football followers have taken to social media expressing their condolences to his surviving family and the club.

"On behalf of the CEO, the Executive Committee, technical staff and the playing team of BYC Inc, we extend deepest sympathy to FC Fassell and Broh families for the loss of JB. We have fond memories of him lifting our first FA Cup as the captain of B2. Rest in perfect peace, Dante," BYC President Sekou Konneh posted on social media.

"The family of Nimba United Football Club extends her deepest condolences to FC Fassell and the Broh family for the irreplaceable loss of defender Joseph Broh. Liberian football followers will really miss the gigantic center back whose presence always threatened attackers," Nimba United FC said in a release.

The mortal remains of Broh have been taken to the Abraham Roberts Funeral Parlors in Stephen Tolbert Estate.

