Liberia: PPCC Boasts Improvement in Public Sector Procurement

Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) Executive Director, James Dorbor Jallah says there has been significant improvement among public procurement staff in the country.

Mr. Jallah made the disclosure at the start of a PPCC-UNDP five-day Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) Level 3 training session for public procurement staff in Monrovia.

According to him, these efforts manifest PPCC's desire to professionalize public procurement in the country and prepare Liberia's public-sector procurement staff to qualify for UNDP/CIPS Accredited Certificate in Purchasing and Supply.

Mr. Jallah said nearly 45 participants will attend CIPS Level 2 introductory certificate course scheduled to be held from June 26-30, in Monrovia.

The PPCC boss said the training seeks to improve the skills of procurement officers, enhance the level of efficiency in public procurement and provide relevant professional qualifications for procurement staff.

Mr. Jallah also encouraged government ministries and agencies to retain procurement staffs that are going through the PPCC/UNDP training to ensure efficiency and resourcefulness in government.

Meanwhile, UNDP Country Director, Pa Lamin Beyai has challenged public procurement staff to be efficient to protect the country and government revenue.

He said the training is not meant for procurement agents to boast of the certificate they would achieve but rather they must work to be able to do their job efficiently.

Mr. Beyai said procurement is about making money by protecting institutions and revenues.

He said UNDP remains committed to supporting Liberia's efforts, especially through capacity building and good governance.

It may be recalled that in February this year, the first CIPS Level 3 training session was conducted for 70 procurement staff that previously attended and passed CIPS Level 2 sessions also held in Monrovia.