21 June 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Begins Candidates Nomination for October Elections

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica
The headquarters of Liberia's National Elections Commission
By David A. Yates

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has begun the nomination process for candidates that will contest the pending 2017 legislative and presidential elections on tickets of registered political parties.

The process began on Monday at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex with about 10 political parties and over 30 independent candidates in attendance.

NEC's nomination committee chairman, Nathan Garbie, said the exercise, which will end on July 11, is in fulfillment of the Electoral Commission's guidelines for the elections.

Mr. Garbie said the exercise requires that applicants appear in person or designate their respective party chairpersons or secretaries to pick up their nomination forms and subsequently submit them with supporting documents as required under the law.

The NEC official reiterated the constitutional requirement that aspirants for the Legislature must be domiciled in their individual constituencies for one year prior to the elections, while presidential and vice-presidential aspirants must be resident in Liberia for not less than 10 years prior to the elections.

Some of the aspirants and representatives of political parties at Monday's event have all called for a smooth nomination exercise.

Liberty Party's Secretary General Jacob Smith, who wanted 75 nomination forms for his Party's nominees did not get the forms because they were insufficient.

Mr. Smith was quick to register Liberty Party's disappointment in the manner NEC began the process.

