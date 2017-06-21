Somalia: Military Court Sentences 3 for Killing Elder in Baidoa

Somalia's military court has sentenced three alleged Al shabaab members to death and life imprisonment for killing a well-known cleric in the southern town of Baidoa early this month.

The chairman of the military tribunal Hassan Ali Nur Shuute has announced the court verdict during a press conference in Baidoa on Wednesday.

According to court decision, Mohamed Ali Aden Barrow was sentenced to death for shooting dead Sheikh Mohamed Madeer, former electoral delegate outside a mosque in Baidoa city.

The two remaining accomplices were sentenced to life imprisonment, Shuute said.