21 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: One Dead, Two Wounded in Mogadishu IED Explosion

At least one person was killed, and two others were wounded in a deadly roadside bomb blast in northern Mogadishu on Tuesday night, witnesses and police said.

Witnesses said a remote-controlled land mine planted on industrial street struck a vehicle carrying Ali Osman Wehliye, an official working for Deynile district administration.

The official has survived from the assassination attempt, which the latest in series of attacks in the capital by the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab militants.

The bomb has killed a driver of a rickshaw who was driving in the area at the time of the land mine explosion, according to local Police authorities.

Two other people were wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

