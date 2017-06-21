21 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Uganda: President Will Travel to Uganda for State Visit

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is expected to pay state visit to the east African country, Uganda on Wednesday, government sources told Radio Shabelle.

The President will travel to Kampala after receiving an official invitation from his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, according to the sources.

During his stay, President Farmajo will meet with Museveni, to discuss bilateral relations, with emphasisis on the regional security and the AU peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

Uganda contributed 5,000 soldiers to Somalia serving with African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

