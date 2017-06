El Tadamon — Five herders were killed in an attack by bandits near Bout in western Blue Nile state on Friday.

A local omda in Adham, near Bout in El Tadamon locality, reported to Radio Dabanga that an armed group attempted to steal cattle from the herders. They killed five of the herdsmen and another sustained a broken leg.

Omda Nayer Kineita: "The armed group then stole a number of cattle. Afterwards, some of the animals were retrieved in various areas, but most have not been recovered so far."