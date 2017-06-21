21 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Bar Ass. Renews Call for Detainees' Release

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — The Darfur Bar Association has renewed its call for the release of four human rights activists who have been held incommunicado by the security authorities in Nyala since 25 May.

In a statement on Monday, the Bar Association strongly condemned the continued detention of El Hadi Abdelrahman, Azrag Mousa, Ahmed El Sadig, and Hussein Ali Ahmed, who were detained from their homes in Ed El Fursan on 25 May, a day after they led a peaceful protest in the locality against the deficit of basic services, in particular a shortage of clean drinking water and electricity.

They are currently being held in the NISS section of the Nyala Prison in South Darfur, after having been transferred from NISS custodies in Ed El Fursan on 26 May.

The Bar Association statement underlines that the detainees have not been charged, nor have they been allowed access to lawyers or their families.

In its statement, the Darfur B + ar Association referred to the international and regional conventions binding Sudan and the Bill of Rights stipulated in the Sudanese Constitution which provides for ensuring freedom of assembly, opinion and expression.

ACJPS

In a report on the detainees last week, the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) states: "Their arrests are solely based on their organisation and participation in peaceful demonstrations calling for the provision of services in Ed El Fursan by the local authorities. Freedom of expression, association, and assembly are all guaranteed under Sudan's Interim National Constitution."

Sudan

Fire Consumes 1,500 Palm Trees in Northern State

More than 1,500 palm trees and at least six water engines have been destroyed in an extensive fire that broke out at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.