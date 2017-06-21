21 June 2017

Sudan: Children of Dead Islamic State Fighters Repatriated

Misrata — The Sudanese authorities have repatriated eight children of slain Sudanese Islamic State (IS) fighters from Libya. Efforts are in progress to repatriate four more.

Brig. Gen. El Tijani Ibrahim Hadj Adam of the anti-terrorism department of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS):"Eight Sudanese children aged between two and nine years from Libya have been repatriated from Libya as a first group, and contact efforts will be made to repatriate four other children in Misrata." He said the families of two of them have not been identified yet.

The head of the Sudanese community in Misrata, Moataz Ibrahim, said that there are also serious efforts to repatriate the mothers of these children.

He said that about six Sudanese nationals are still in detention in Libya for allegiance to IS.

