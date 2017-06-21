Namibia: No Money to Rescue SME Bank

The Zimbabwean co-owners of the SME Bank said they do not have money to rescue the scandal-hit bank, industrialisiton minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko said yesterday.

The SME Bank is 65% owned by the Namibian government, 30% by Zimbabwe's Metbank and 5% by Worldeagle Investments, which is owned by controversial Zimbabwean businessman Enock Kamushinda.

Ngatjizeko told The Namibian that the Zimbabwean minority partners were instructed by the Bank of Namibia (BoN) - which has temporarily taken charge of the bank - to respond by 13 June 2017 about how they were going to assist in rescuing the bank which is teetering on the brink of collapse.

"They said they don't have money. We don't have money. Now it's up to the Bank of Namibia to decide what to do next since they are in charge," he said.

The response by the Zimbabwean partners is a big blow for Ngatjizeko, who wanted to keep the bank going.

He insisted two weeks ago that government would not dump its Zimbabwean partners.

It's not clear what the BoN will now do since neither the Namibian government nor the Zimbabweans have money to recapitalise the bank.

The Namibian reported three weeks ago that finance minister Calle Schlettwein rejected a proposal to bail out the SME Bank to the amount of N$300 million, and instead proposed shuttering the bank if it failed to recover about N$200 million "invested" in South Africa.

According to court papers, about N$200 million was transferred to South African company Mamepe Capital, which in turn transferred N$150 million to VBS Mutual Bank.

Schlettwein made the proposal to shut down the bank in correspondence with Ngatjizeko and BoN governor Ipumbu Shiimi last month.

Ngatjizeko declined to comment on Schlettwein's proposal, saying "go and ask him. I have no comment".

Schlettwein's stance has attracted mixed reactions in public. Some people want the SME Bank closed, while others want the state to fix the bank.

As reported in The Namibian recently, the bank dished out loans to politicians and bureaucrats, as well as to established businesses like Woermann brock, which has been in business for over 100 years.

Sources familiar with Schlettwein's thinking said his stance has not changed, and he still believes the best course of action would be to close the bank, and to create a real SME bank.

He apparently believes that government cannot afford to pump another N$400 to N$500 million into the bank.

The finance ministry's decision not to inject more money into the SME Bank ends the continuous bailing out of an institution which deliberately channelled millions out of the country.

Court documents show that state-owned entities have invested over N$500 million with the SME Bank.

Government channelled N$11 million into the SME Bank around September last year, the same month the BoN started sniffing around the troubled bank's finances. That N$11 million was meant for the 'struggle kids'.

The SME Bank is not only struggling to locate the N$200 million "invested" in South Africa, but faces questions over another investment that 'disappeared' in South Africa.

Shiimi stated in court papers that the SME Bank appears to have lost another N$6,7 million channelled to South Africa in speculative investments he branded illegal.

According to him, the Bank of Namibia uncovered an investment of N$10 million with Tulive Capital Proprietary Limited.

Of that N$10 million, N$6,7 million was allegedly invested in South Africa, and the rest with a Namibian bank.

"According to a monthly investment report provided by Tulive Capital, the funds invested in South Africa have allegedly suffered significant losses, such that the balance is now standing at N$48 000 compared to the initial investment of N$6,7 million," Shiimi declared.

He stated that the SME Bank has violated section 39 of the Banking Institutions Act, which states that "a banking institution shall only conduct financial business or transactions which are usually or ordinarily conducted by banking institutions".

Shiimi said this was proof that the SME Bank board and management were "reckless and gambling with the depositors' and shareholders' money".