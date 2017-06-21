THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) is this weekend set to conduct internal elections to choose parliamentary candidates ahead of next year's harmonised elections.

However, party leader, Tendai Biti, is still to decide on whether to set his sights on running for national presidency if the envisaged grand coalition does not come to fruition or try to seek re-election to parliament if he is not appointed to any coalition leadership position.

PDP secretary general Godern Moyo confirmed weekend that his party will conduct its first ever primary elections starting June 24 to July 24.

Moyo said Biti's decision lies on what opposition leaders firming up to form a grand coalition against Zanu PF shall plan in terms of who to deploy in key positions.

"He (Biti) is not setting his sights on national presidency but is available if deployed by the coalition partners," Moyo said.

"He is available for consideration like Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC-T), Joice Mujuru (NPP), Dumiso Dabengwa (Zapu), Welshman Ncube (MDC) and Simba Makoni (MKD).

"If considered for (coalition) presidency, he will obviously not seek for a parliamentary seat but if not then he will accept deployment in parliamentary elections."

Biti, the country's former Finance Minister, is also former Harare East MP.

Turning to his party's primary elections, Moyo said PDP will be electing shadow MPs some of whom will be converted into candidates within the framework of a coalition.

If it succeeds in participating in next year's polls as an independent party, it would be the first test of strength by the MDC-T offshoot in a competitive contest.

Since their shock breakaway from the MDC-T, PDP has continued with a poll boycott stance which they started as a united MDC.

Despite having in their ranks individuals who were elected to parliament in 2013, later to be expelled from parliament for abandoning the MDC-T, few have given the fledgling party any chance of causing any upset in the country's dog-eat-dog political landscape.

Some have been quick to place former Vice President Joice Mujuru's NPP way ahead of PDP in terms of political stamina despite both parties not yet having been tested.

But Moyo said his party shall fill up all the country's constituencies, a sign it was a national opposition.

"We have structures throughout the country. Not just statistics but real human capital in terms of skills, competency and experience. Some are in the Diaspora but are ready to come and serve their country," he said.

The PDP primaries will be the first such occasion in which one of the country's mainstream parties would be choosing its parliamentary candidates ahead of next year's elections.