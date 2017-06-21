21 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 'Injured' Benson Doubtful for World Champs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sheefeni Nikodemus

A niggling injury suffered in training has left 'golden girl' Johanna Benson fighting a race against time to be fit for next month's International Paralympic World Championships in London.

This prestigious competition takes place from 14 to 23 July at the Olympic Stadium in the UK capital - the same venue which will host the IAAF World Athletics Championships from 4 to 13 August.

Benson is part of a talented Namibian squad which includes Rio Paralympic stars Johannes Nambala and Ananias Shikongo, and youngsters Lahja Ishitile and Eino Mushila.

"Apart from Johanna, everyone is in good shape and injury-free. She might not go. She's struggling with an injury, and we don't know if she will be able to recover in the short time left until we leave for London," Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC) secretary general Michael Hamukwaya told The Namibian Sport on Tuesday.

Benson has been relishing a return to the setting where her greatest career highlight was achieved during the 2012 Paralympic Games.

The 27-year-old shot to prominence after winning the women's T37 200m gold and a bronze in the 100m, becoming the country's athletics darling in the process.

While she remains the country's top Paralympic female sprinter, it's fair to say that Benson has not really gone on to set the world alight since that historic triumph.

In 2013, she won two bronze medals at the IPC World Championships in Lyon, France in the 100m and 200m, with the latter coming in a new African record time of 29,13 seconds.

In 2014, she won a bronze medal in the long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, and in 2015, she won another bronze medal in the 200m at the IPC World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

That was followed by a below-par showing at the 2015 world championships, where she could only manage a bronze in the 200m.

Last year, she failed to make the podium at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

Namibia

'South Africa, Namibia Following Mugabe's Footsteps'

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has said that leaders of South Africa and Namibia are following President Robert… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.