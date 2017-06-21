21 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Africa: Namibia Geared Up for Africa All Star Archery Championship

Namibia will host the Africa All Star Archery Championship at SKW from 5 to 10 July in Windhoek.

The African All Stars is the highest level of competition for Africa's NASP (National Archery in the Schools Programme) archers and close to 130 elite school-going archers from Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana are expected to compete.

The championship will consist of an All Stars tournament as well as a development competition and Namibia will be represented by 16 archers in each competition.

Namibia's teams are as follows:

Namibia All Stars:

Lukas Els, Wian Lottering, Melany Erasmus, Rassie van Zyl, FP Scholtz, Pieter Hough, Dominique Bekker, Zian Prinsloo, Llewellyn de Jager, Willem Lottering, Diwan Engelbrecht, MJ van der Westhuizen, Johann van Zyl, Beuli Opperman, Zander Els, Isabel Louw.

Namibia Development team:

Altus Opperman, Delron Gaoseb, Gerco Thirion, Hannes Theron, Rebier Els, Mia Delport, Morne Visser, Hennie Nell, Matthew Jose, Sulani Kruger, Edward Kesslau, Wian van Zyl, Le Roux Everson, Alana Adonis, Leonise Human and Marco Smit.

