Walter Kautondokwa's fifth round victory against Obidai Sai in Ghana last weekend has improved his chances of a world title shot according to promoter Nestor Tobias.

Kautondokwa gave a great performance to beat Sai on a fifth round technical knockout in front of his home fans in Accra. He stunned Sai with a powerful left hook and then put him down with a right, and although Sai beat the count, Kautondokwa was all over him and the referee soon put an end to the fight.

It was Kautondokwa's 15th consecutive victory as a professional boxer, of which 14 have come via knockout, while he has now also added the IBF Africa middleweight title to his WBO Africa title.

Furthermore, his WBO world ranking of 10th is bound to improve considerably when the next world rankings are published later this month, according to Tobias.

"It was a great performance and I'm sure he will make the top five or even top three in the world in the new rankings," he said.

"Walter also won the IBF Africa title which was vacant, so that can only improve his stature, while the sky is the limit for him now," he added.

Tobias said he will speak to promoters of other champions to try and organise a world title fight.

"We will just go back to the gym and keep him busy, but I'll talk to some promoters to see if we can get a world title shot. He's a great prospect and as a powerful puncher he will always have a chance to win," he said.

Billy Joe Saunders of England currently holds the WBO title, while the legendary Kazakhstan boxer Gennady Golovkin holds the WBC, WBA and IBF titles.

Besides Kautondokwa, three other Namibian boxers feature prominently in the latest world rankings.

Paulus Moses has moved up to fourth in the WBO lightweight rankings; Sakaria Lukas is ranked eighth by the WBO in the featherweight category; and Paulus Ambunda is ranked 11th by the WBC in the super bantamweight category.

Then, of course, there is also Julius Indongo, who currently holds the WBA and IBF super lightweight world titles.

Tobias said that Moses, a former world champion, still had a chance of getting another crack at the world title.

"He's a great boxer, a very active guy, who is always working hard in the gym. Age is not on his side, he is 39 now, but he still has a chance for a crack at a world title," he said.

"We are pushing him all the time and after the next rankings are published, I'm sure his chances will improve," he added.

Ambunda, who turns 37 in August, also has age against him, but Tobias said he was trying to get him another title shot, after he lost the IBO super bantamweight world title a year ago.

"He is a world class fighter, one of the best in Africa and the world. We are working hard for him and hopefully he will be back in the ring soon," he said.

Regarding Lukas, Tobias said he had the potential to go far.

"Lukas is a young man with the potential to go far. We'll push him to get a Top Five ranking and from there he will have a good chance for a world title or elimination shot," he said.

"All our boxers are working hard and are ready, in the queue, and just waiting for the call to come their way," he added.

Tobias, meanwhile, said they were still busy with negotiations for Julius Indongo's next world title fight.

Indongo now holds two of the main world titles with Terence Crawford of the United States holding the other two (WBC and WBO) and since then calls for a unification bout between the two have grown stronger. After beating Felix Diaz in his last fight, Crawford himself also expressed a desire to fight Indongo and to unify the super lightweight category, but Tobias said negotiations were still underway.

"We also want to fight Terence Crawford, but we have to make the right decision for Blue Machine. There are still lots of things to consider and we are working closely with Eddie Hearn, our partner in the UK, to make sure he gets the best deal he can get," he said.