Rwanda: Kamonyi Mayor Udahemuka Resigns

Aimable Udahemuka, the Kamonyi District Mayor has resigned from his job.

Speaking to The New Times, the chairperson for Kamonyi District Advisory Council, Emmanuel Karuranga confirmed the move Wednesday, saying they received his resignation letter on Tuesday afternoon.

He cited personal reasons.

The move comes as Udahemuka was under pressure from the council which accuses him of neglecting council decisions, delaying their implementation, dodging council meetings and indiscipline, according to Karuranga.

"The district council also wanted to take some sanctions against him over his conduct which damaged district's reputation such as over drinking and indiscipline," he said.

Udahemuka had taken office last year in the general district mayors' elections.

According to Karuranga, the vice-mayor in charge of economic development Thaddée Tuyizere is now acting pending a by-election for new mayor.