21 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kamonyi Mayor Udahemuka Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Mbaraga

Aimable Udahemuka, the Kamonyi District Mayor has resigned from his job.

Speaking to The New Times, the chairperson for Kamonyi District Advisory Council, Emmanuel Karuranga confirmed the move Wednesday, saying they received his resignation letter on Tuesday afternoon.

He cited personal reasons.

The move comes as Udahemuka was under pressure from the council which accuses him of neglecting council decisions, delaying their implementation, dodging council meetings and indiscipline, according to Karuranga.

"The district council also wanted to take some sanctions against him over his conduct which damaged district's reputation such as over drinking and indiscipline," he said.

Udahemuka had taken office last year in the general district mayors' elections.

According to Karuranga, the vice-mayor in charge of economic development Thaddée Tuyizere is now acting pending a by-election for new mayor.

Rwanda

Kagame Competitor Diane Shima Rwigara Nominated

Presidential candidate Diane Shima Rwigara, 35, yesterday formally submitted her nomination documents to the National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.