21 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Nine Congolese Refugees to Return to Osire

By Lugeretzia Kooper

Nine refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrested at Katima Mulilo last week were released on Friday after the commissioner for refugees intervened.

The refugees were arrested because they refused to sign travelling documents provided by immigration so that they could leave the country.

Home affairs spokesperson Sakeus Kadhikwa confirmed their release yesterday, saying they will be sent back to the Osire refugee camp while the ministry decides on the way forward.

"I spoke to the commissioner this morning. He acknowledged that he had instructed that some of the refugees be released.

"We are just going to consider the one who is married to a refugee, and then the clearance of the children. There is nothing promised. We will just allow them to reapply," he stated.

One of the asylum-seekers, Mbikayi Shindano, told The Namibian over the weekend that they are grateful to the government for giving them a second chance.

"We are very happy that we are given a second chance. I will be reunited with my wife and son," he said.

Another asylum-seeker, Binene Kabwe, said this was the greatest news for him and his family, especially his son who needs medical attention.

"We are very happy over this news. After all, that is all we wanted - to remain in Namibia, and get considered again for official refugee status.

"My son will be able to get the necessary medical attention, and all my children will go back to school," he beamed.

