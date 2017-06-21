Zimbabwe: Netball Trip Doubtful

Zimbabwe's participation at the Africa Netball Championships hangs in the balance as it emerged the national association has not managed to raise enough funds for the trip.The senior side needs $30 000, but yesterday Zimbabwe Netball Association president Leticia Chipandu said they had only managed to get $14 000 from Government through the Ministry of Sport and Recreation.

The team is scheduled to leave for Uganda tomorrow with the tournament starting on Saturday and ending on June 30. Other countries taking part are Botswana, hosts Uganda, Malawi, Namibia and Zambia.

The team has been in camp for a month preparing for the tournament and are the title holders.

"We are trying to cut down the numbers but it won't be an effective team. The other money we paid accommodation for the World Youth Cup and we still do not have transport and money for meals."