A security guard manning Makombe Building in Harare will languish in prison for the next 12 years after he was convicted of raping a pregnant woman at his workplace.

Tonga Hungwe (38) was sentenced to 16 years in prison by magistrate Ms Lucy Mungwari, but four years were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence.

Prosecutor Mr Ephraim Ziyandu proved that sometime in February this year the complainant, aged 19, met Hungwe at his office. She wanted assistance in the verification of her birth certificate.

Hungwe told the woman to leave her national ID card and her birth certificate. He also asked her to bring her mother. On April 10 at 9am, the complainant visited Hungwe's office to collect her documents as she wanted to use them to register her pregnancy.

Hungwe delayed the complainant and at around 3pm, he ordered her to follow him. The woman followed him into a room in which passports are kept.

Hungwe told the complainant to sit on the chair. He locked the door and placed complainant's documents on the table. The court heard that Hungwe then told the woman he wanted to be intimate with her.

He pushed the woman to the floor. Hungwe raped her once without protection.