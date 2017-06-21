Sporting icon Kirsty Coventry is expected to be part of the World Largest Swimming Lesson for schoolchildren at Twin Rivers Primary School in Avondale, Harare, tomorrow afternoon.

The event was created by World Waterpark Association and was started in 2010. It is a global public relations event supported by aquatic facilities, waterparks, pools and swim schools, among others.

"The WLSL event serves as a platform to help the global aquatics industry work together to build awareness about the fundamental importance of teaching children to swim to prevent drowning.

"Swimming, as a life-saving skill for children and a vital tool to prevent drowning, the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for children aged 1-14.

"Research shows risk of drowning can be reduced by 88 percent if children participate in formal swimming lessons between the ages of 1-4."