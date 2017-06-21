Photo: Anthony B/ Twitter

Anthony B, Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Soul Jah Love poster.

Jamaican singer Anthony B is expected in the country today ahead of his show at Glamis Arena on Friday.The show will double as Star FM fifth anniversary celebration and local artistes to perform at the event are Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Soul Jah Love while on decks would be Templeman and Garry B among others.

The show is being organised as a joint venture between Star FM and 2Kings Entertainment. Tickets to the show are selling at Star FM and Colorsel Furniture shops with advance tickets going for $5 general arena and $15 VIP while at the gate entrance will be $10 and $20 respectively.

Anthony B will arrive in the afternoon with his team and start his local preparations for the gig, which is expected to be a thriller.

Star FM has dubbed the gig "5Starversary" as it celebrates success made over the past five years. The broadcaster has become the best radio station in the country and continues to spread its wings.

The station has also done several collaborative works with its mission to take radio to the people that has also reached foreign lands.

Every year, Star FM celebrates success with listeners and the Anthony B concert will be another big platform for fun and dance.

In an interview Zimpapers radio broadcasting division deputy general manager Piwai Dzuda said he was happy with the logistics as everything is going according to plan.

He said Star FM turns five years old on June 25 but they choose to dedicate the whole month, celebrating with lined up activities.

"First it was the Big Hangout which was held on June 10 at Glamis Arena where fans had a chance to meet and mingle with their favourite disc jockeys and had fun enjoying themselves.

"Then the following week we hosted an awards show at Rainbow Towers where we honoured Nicholas Zakaria with Living Legend award. The event saw great legends and personalities like Isaac Chirwa among others attending.

"We are concluding with this mass gig in partnership with 2 Kings Entertainment as we bring Anthony B," he said.

Dzuda said they want to thank listeners and stakeholders for their tremendous support.

Anthony B last year released the album "Tears Of Luv" with his label Born Fire Music and collaborated with various producers around the world including Evidence Music on his track "Life Good".