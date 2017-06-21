Kenya: 10 Governors Under Probe Over Corruption

Ten governors are being probed over alleged corruption in their counties, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has revealed.

The commission said five among them have already been taken to court.

Speaking during the 8th annual chaplaincy conference at Milele Beach Hotel in Mombasa, EACC chair Eliud Wabukala said a life audit probe is also being done against the county bosses.

According to the commission's director of legal services David Too who had accompanied Mr Wabukala, among those already charged in court are Godana Doyo (Isiolo), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) Nathif Jama (Garissa) and Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang'a).

SH2.6 BILLION

"The fifth one has been taken to court but is yet to be charged, this we cannot reveal his name because it will be prejudicial to give details together with the other remaining five," said Mr Too.

In his address to the at least 200 chaplains who attended the event, Mr Wabukala said that in the last financial year, assets worth Sh2.6 billion had been preserved to allow investigations on how they were acquired.

"In the 2015/16 we also recovered Sh700 million worth of assets and in this year we have preserved assets worth more than Sh500 million which we believed was acquired through corruption," he said.