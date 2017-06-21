Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Cain Mathema has lauded Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) for its effort to assist people from Siyachilaba in Binga to get clean and safe water.

The humanitarian organisation on last Friday commissioned a 4,7 kilometre water pipeline in Siyachilaba and 11,8 kilometre pipe in Saba communities. Minister Mathema said the organisation's efforts touched the lives of many people in Binga.

"These efforts have touched the lives of more than one hundred thousand vulnerable people in Binga, building resilience and capacities of the respective communities, he said.

This intervention benefited Manjolo, Saba, Siachilaba, Simatelele and Sianzyundu villages in Binga. I am sure we can all bear testimony to the impact which this intervention has had on the lives of vulnerable people."

Minister Mathema said the collaboration of ZRCS and several Government departments in the programme was laudable.

"Such a coming together of minds and exemplary humanitarian synergy bear testimony to the good work we can achieve as a nation, he said. With a shared regard of the less privileged, Zimbabwe can become a better place for all."

Minister Mathema said the intervention of ZRCS had also brought infrastructural development in the area.

"Through this intervention, the Red Cross managed to construct a total of 634 toilets, while 41 boreholes were rehabilitated to increase access to safe water, he said.

I would like to acknowledge the support we received from Red Cross in the rehabilitation of three major bridges so as to ease connectivity of communities and also safer road network."

ZRCS president Mr Edison Mlambo said safe water provision remained a critical component towards the health and welfare of local communities. Chief Siyachilaba challenged his subjects to utilise the water project for their benefit.

"We need to have irrigation schemes to alleviate hunger in this area, he said. We want to thank the Zimbabwe Red Cross as well as the Government for their unity in serving this community."