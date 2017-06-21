Kenya: Nation Writer Walter Menya Free at Last

Photo: Evans Habil/The Nation

Sunday Nation writer Walter Menya, in white shirt, celebrates with his lawyers James Orengo, left, Apollo Mboya, second left, and Nelson Havi after being released at Milimani Law Court.

After two days in police dungeons, Nation writer Walter Menya has finally walked to freedom.

Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku freed Mr Menya on a free bond on Tuesday at 4pm.

This was after State lawyer Daniel Karuri informed the court that Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko had directed that the journalist be freed.

Mr Tobiko asked the Milimani court in Nairobi to release Mr Menya on free bond without being charged.

However, police are free to summon the writer between now and next week when parties return to court.

The court will determine whether police should continue holding the journalist's phone, laptop and flash discs that they seized on Sunday when they searched his house in Embakasi without a warrant.