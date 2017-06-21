Kenyan Pugilists Win Opening Bouts in Brazzaville

Three Kenyan pugilists - light welterweight Victor Odhiambo, welterweight Black-Moses Mathenge and light heavyweight Elly Ajowi - won their opening bouts of African Boxing Confederation Championship (AFBC) on Monday night in Congo Brazzaville.

Odhiambo beat Daudau Eloge Gbessi of Cape Verde 5:0 on unanimous points decision, and Ajowi prescribed the same dose of medicine to Gbess's fellow countryman, Yoada Aboubacar as Mathenge defeated Abdelkabir Bellasek of Morocco on point 4:1.

The trio has reached Thursday's quarter finals. The fourth boxer, super heavyweight, Fredrick Ramogi proved no match to Carlos Kalonji of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who beat him 5:0 on unanimous points decision.

The championship is also used as a qualifier for the International Boxing Association World Championship set for Hamburg, Germany from August 25 to September 3. Akinyi was scheduled to meet Cameroonian opponent, Clotide Essiane later Tuesday.

Other boxers who were in action Tuesday night are light flyweight Saffi Bakari who was to square it out against Joshua Kizza (Uganda) and flyweight Simon Mulinge who was to face Loic Ngumbi of Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lightweight Nick Okoth was to battle Mandula Mtshita (Ivory Coast) and middleweight John Kyalo had a date with Anouar Koukou (Sudan).

Meanwhile, the Nairobi County Boxing Association secretary, Musa Benjamin, has said that his association will hold their annual general meeting on Friday at Kaloleni Social Hall to elect new officials who will be in office for a term of four years.