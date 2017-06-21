21 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jock Classic and Jock Tour Split for 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

Organisers of the one-day Bestmed Jock Classic and three-day Bestmed Jock Tour road races have split the events to accommodate riders who wish to take part in both.

ASG Events' operations manager Darren Herbst confirmed that the Jock Classic would take place on July 15 while the tour was pencilled in for September 15-17.

Both events, which are presented by Rudy Project, will once again be centred around the Lowveld town of Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The Jock Classic, South Africa's second oldest race after the Cape Town Cycle Tour and an official seeding event for the latter, will be contested over three tough stages totalling 150km with 2 900m of vertical ascent.

The first stage will take the peloton from Nelspruit to White River over a distance of 42km, with the second covering 45km to Sabie via Spitskop. The final stage will be contested over 63km to Nelspruit via Long Tom Pass.

"We haven't changed the route, as it has become an institution," said Herbst, "but there have been improvements with roads being resurfaced and additional support measures being added."

He said the Jock Classic was "not your normal one-day race".

"It's a lot further and it offers cyclists looking for something different a unique experience."

Although the response to this year's race had been overwhelming, Herbst said entries would be taken until midnight today.

The Jock Tour would be limited to a field of 500, which included team and solo entries, he said.

It was not a challenge for the average rider, he warned, as it was the first race in the country to mirror its stages on those found in the European Grand Tours.

"There is no tougher three-day challenge on a road bike anywhere else on the African continent," he said of the 313km event that took in a daunting 7 200m of vertical ascent.

It opens with an innocuous-sounding 27km time-trial between Nelspruit and Kaapsehoop, but the course rises an intimidating 1 200m. The second stage is essentially the same route as the entire Jock Classic.

The final day will take the survivors on a circular route from Nelspruit to Kaapmuiden via the Boulders ascent, then on to Barberton and finally back to Nelspruit via Hilltop - a distance of 136km with 3 100m of climbing.

Herbst said Italian-based Ftech, clothing partner of both races, had designed a special edition jersey for those taking part in both.

Go to www.thejock.co.za for more information or to enter.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'South Africa, Namibia Following Mugabe's Footsteps'

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has said that leaders of South Africa and Namibia are following President Robert… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.