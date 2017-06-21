20 June 2017

Rwanda: Civil Aviation Increases Airport Parking Charges

By Elisee Mpirwa

Effective July 1, Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority (RCAA) will increase parking charges at Kigali International Airport for all vehicles threefold from Rwf1,000 to Rwf3,000 per first hour.

Vehicles accessing the airport will pay Rwf3,000 for the first one hour and Rwf500 for every additional hour, according to Tony Barigye, the public relations officer at Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority (RCAA).

"Kigali International Airport is entirely financed by user fees and it is constantly improving service quality," Barigye said in a telephone text without giving any further details.

The rates apply to all types cars.

For the last two consecutive years, Kigali International Airport was ranked twice among the top ten best airports in Africa after surveys based on client feedback confirmed that they highly rated the overall service received at the airport.

For the last three years, the airport has undergone major upgrades to a tune of more than $30m and is still ongoing with a new apron, three taxiways and hangar and continues to equip air navigation services with top-notch technologies like the Bird Avoidance System to eliminate bird strikes along the runway, advanced weather observing systems and air traffic management technologies.

The RCAA website points to that this is in a bid to ensure unequalled safety, security and provision of efficient services to the travelers, aircraft and cargo.

People on social media complained about the 200 per cent increment of the airport access for cars suggesting that there should be a plan for airport shuttle buses in the future, but RCAA authorities did not want to comment.

