20 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: World U-18 Championships Will Be a Success, Says Wario

By Irene Mwendwa

Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has assured Kenyans that the country will host a successful IAAF World Under-18 Championships next month.

Speaking in Moyale town on Tuesday, Wario said that all preparations are in place and teams from more than 130 countries are expected in the country in a month's time.

"Kenya is a sporting country and we are more than ready to host the Under 18 athletics event. At the moment, we have all tracks done and our team is ready," said Wario.

The CS said that the Government is fully focused on ensuring they deliver a world class event, before noting a decision is yet to be made on whether the country will send a team to the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The ministry had intimated that they would not sponsor a team for the event which will be held in Nassau, Bahamas on July 19-23.

However, Athletics Kenya said they would sponsor four athletes and one official for the event.

"We are hosting the World Under-18 Championship and we therefore need to keep our priorities open. Our efforts are on youth event," added Wario.

In the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa, Kenya claimed a total of seven medals which included four gold and three silver.

Wario further hit out at the media for "being unpatriotic" before emphasizing that the country will host next year's African Nations Championships (Chan).

