Kenya: Raila Odinga Terms Those Calling for His Arrest Idlers

Orange Democratic Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Tuesday termed those calling for his arrest over comments he made about land in Kajiado noisy idlers.

"The people calling for my arrest have never spent even a single night in a police cell," Mr Odinga said. He said he had been imprisoned for nine years.

The National Super Alliance co-principal said: "All these are mere noises from Jubilee government who have nothing to do, who are now saying that I told non-Maasais to move out of Kajiado".

Mr Odinga was speaking in Kitengela in Kajiado on Tuesday in response to the controversy arising from his remarks at a campaign rally in Maili 46. He said he had only asked poor people with less than an acre not to sell their land.

"I did not bar people with more than 100 acres; that is not asking people to leave," Mr Odinga said and asked the "many communities" living in Kajiado to live peacefully.

Mr Odinga claimed that the Jubilee administration had failed to implement the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report since officials were behind the historical injustices it addresses.

He also accused the Jubilee administration of placing community land under the national government.

"When Nasa takes over power, we shall revert all community lands into the hands of county governments," the ODM party leader said.

He accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of selectively writing off debts owed by farmers.

"He wrote off debts owed by tea and coffee farmers but did not do the same for livestock farmers," Mr Odinga said. He said Nasa would write off all debts by livestock farmers.

GRAND COALITION

Mr Odinga said a Nasa administration would revive all projects of the grand coalition government such as Konza Techno City and the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor project, which he said the Jubilee administration had neglected.

Mr Odinga was Prime Minister and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka Vice-President in the grand coalition government headed by President Mwai Kibaki from 2007 to 2013.

"All they are boasting of today is the SGR, yet that was conceptualised by the government of Kibaki, Raila and Kalonzo," Mr Odinga said. "All they did was cancel our project, re-tender it and inflate its cost by Sh1 billion."

Mr Musyoka dared the Jubilee administration to arrest Mr Odinga.

'ARE JOKING'

"These people are joking; they think they can just wake up tomorrow and arrest Raila? Which Kenya are they living in," Mr Musyoka said. "Do you really seriously believe that [Francis ole] Kaparo's commission (National Cohesion and Integration Commission), or IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission), has any constitutional mandate to arrest a presidential candidate?

"The person to be arrested should be Duale; he asked Kambas not to be registered as voters in Garissa yet we did not see the kind of noise we are seeing today."

He accused the Jubilee administration of being behind hate leaflets that were circulated on Sunday in parts of Kajiado.