21 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Rusape Cop Killed Over $2 Debt

By Lovemore Kadzura

A Makoni-based policeman was last week brutally murdered by a villager following a scuffle over a $2 debt.Teurai Tsarwe (35) of Zambe Village under Chief Makoni was arrested on murder charges as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.23.

Tsarwe, who was not represented, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Rusape provincial magistrate Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi, who advised him to apply for bail at the High Court as he was facing a very serious offence.

Prosecuting, Mrs Moreblessing Tapfumaneyi told the court that Tsarwe struck Samson Mutsunguma, a police special constabulary, several times on the head with a stone.

"On June 13 at around 5.30pm and at Zambe Village, Teurai Tsarwe assaulted Samson Mutsunguma after Tsarwe had demanded his $2 note.

"Tsarwe was seen by Nyasha Machemedze assaulting Mutsunguma with a stone on the head while pinning him on the ground. Post-mortem results can be produced in court as evidence," said Mrs Tapfumaneyi.

Mrs Hanzi remanded Tsarwe in custody to June 29.

