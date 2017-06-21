21 June 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Media Houses Must Comply With CNC Specifications By 31 July

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Uwimana

"All the media houses whose specifications have not been updated and signed at the National Communication Council [CNC] are requested to update them without delay. Otherwise, they will be considered as irregular", says Aimée Divine Niyokwizigirwa, deputy chairperson of and spokesperson for CNC.

She says that for public and private media houses which have not yet signed CNC specifications, they must do so not later than 31 July. Otherwise, sanctions will be imposed on them according to the press law. "The signing of the specifications laid down by CNC is a prerequisite for all the press and communication houses operating in Burundi.

She also says the measure is the result of the visits conducted to the press organizations and the conclusions of the Plenary Assembly on 1 June during which participants noted that some press houses do not have an updated convention with the National Communication Council.

One of the media officers who spoke on condition of anonymity says they will update the specifications and comply with the rules of CNC. However, he believes the updating does not mean the suspension or ending of the programs that are broadcast.

On 8 June, the cabinet meeting was held and the bill amending Law No. 1/03 of 24 January 2013 pertaining to the tasks, composition, organization and functioning of the National Communication Council was analyzed.

According to Philippe Nzobonariba, Spokesperson for the government, the aim of this revision is to include in the competence field of the National Communication Council new sectors which were not covered by the Burundi's media regulator, such as on-line broadcasting, cinema, advertising and communication agencies. "The draft also contains changes and clarifications on the press cards, what is required to obtain them and the details of the body in charge of giving them", he said.

Burundi

Good Governance Can Solve Political Conflicts - Belgian Envoy

To end political conflicts in the African Great Lakes region, leaders should prioritise good governance and the rule of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.