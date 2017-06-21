21 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Uganda: Vice President Leaves for Kampala

Khartoum — Vice President leaves for Kampala to take part in the Nile Basin summit meeting

The vice president of the republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, left Khartoum on Wednesday on his way to Kampala, Uganda's capital, for the summit meeting of the riparian countries.

The summit which take place from June 22 to June 23rd and in which issues related to water in the Nile basin countries that groups 10 countries would be discussed.

The vice president was seen off at Khartoum airport by the assistant of the president Ibrahim Mahmoud and a number of other officials and responsible officials in the government.

