Khartoum — The Armed forces have issued a statement announcing the crash of a military helicopter, MIG17, on Tuesday the 20th 2017, shortly after takeoff from Dongola town in an official assignment

The armed forces have pointed out in a statement carried by the official news agency SUNA that the crash was caused by bad weather.

It specified that all four crew members on board the plane, were killed in the crash of the plane which took off from Dongola heading for Dabbah.