Namibia: Succession Battle Takes Centre Stage At Stalwart's Funeral

The funeral of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart and elder of the /Khowese royal house Alwina Petersen again highlighted the clan's chieftainship succession battle.

Petersen (89), sister of the late former deputy prime minister, kaptein Hendrik Witbooi, was laid to rest on Sunday after a funeral service at the St Mark African Episcopal Church at Gibeon. She died on 6 June after a short illness.

/Khowese Nama sub-tribe kaptein Salomon Josephat Witbooi, in his eulogy, defended Petersen, whom he claimed had been branded a "liar" for telling the truth about the clan's traditions and lineage.

"Rejoice, Alwina the liar has died," he remarked tongue-in-cheek.

"But God redeemed her from the tongue lashings and badmouthing, even by young people," Witbooi stated.

Salomon Witbooi, who is the former Namibian ambassador to Zambia, was installed as the /Khowese kaptein, despite an unresolved succession dispute following the death of kaptein Hendrik Witbooi.

In addition, Witbooi said Petersen had also sought an audience with urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa to explain the clan's traditions and lineage, without success. "She now takes her wish to her grave," he stated.

Witbooi furthermore described Petersen as having been the most "knowledgeable person" regarding the /Khowese traditions, lineage and history.

Earlier this year, Shaningwa nullified Salomon Witbooi's ascencion to being kaptein of the /Khowese clan following an investigation into the clan's succession dispute.

The minister recommended that the /Khowese royal house should find an amicable solution to their dispute on who should be the rightful heir to the throne within four months.

The succession battle between Salomon Witbooi and his cousin Hendrik Ismael Witbooi, who also claims to be the rightful successor, still remains unresolved, The Namibian understands.

In his sermon, reverend Willem Hanse, who is seen as backing Salomon Witbooi as the rightful heir to the throne, also condemned leaders whom he claimed are "irresponsible with what they say in public", without going into detail.

"We must be careful of what we say in public," he warned.

Also speaking at the funeral, former National Assembly Speaker Theo-Ben Gurirab said Petersen will forever live on in his memory as a person "serving humanity".

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila praised Petersen for her dedication to the anti-apartheid struggle, and generosity to her family and Namibian nation.

"We should emulate her great legacy," she told mourners.