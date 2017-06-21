Namibia: One Suspect Arrested Over Groot Aub Resident's Death

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of a Groot Aub man found buried in a shallow grave Tuesday at the settlement.

The 59-year-old resident has also been identified as Frans Sherer, who went missing on Monday after he left his home going to get some sand to use on the construction project.

Chief Inspector Freddie Basson told The Namibian Wednesday that the man was arrested close to the scene of the suspected murder.

Basson could not give more details saying that investigations are ongoing.

A family source told The Namibian at the scene where the body was exhumed that Sherer's wife reported her husband missing late Monday.

When he did not return home overnight, the family source said, the wife went looking for him and found his bakkie parked under trees on the fringes of the settlement.

It was then when she called the police who discovered the body buried in a shallow grave in the sand.

Neighbours said Sherer and his wife moved to Groot Aub about four years ago.