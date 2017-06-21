Namibia: 244 'Struggle Kids' Complete Training

Katima Mulilo — A total of 244 'children of the liberation struggle' who underwent six months of civic and skills development training at Simon Mutumba Police Training Centre in the Zambezi Region were awarded certificates on Thursday, after successfully completing the course.

President Hage Geingob last year issued a directive that about N$11 million be availed from the Development Fund of the Social Security Commission (SSC) for training 'struggle kids'.

The group have now completed their training and it was revealed at their graduation that jobs have already been secured for them and they will be employed in the public service and in government agencies from July 1.

Speaking at their graduation ceremony the Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero, applauded the group for their commitment in successfully completing the training.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate all 244 graduates on this auspicious day in their lives. You have done it and deserve all the benefits coming with your perseverance," she said.

Tjongarero further highlighted that the government is still looking for other initiatives "geared towards mitigating the ever-increasing demand of the needy group to ensure that the greatest of its number is introduced to basic civic and skills training," she said.

Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa said although the 'struggle kids' graduated at a time "when our country and the world at large are undergoing an economic downturn, your caring government has made all necessary arrangements so that you can participate meaningfully in the socio-economic development of our nation and take our country to the next level of economic advancement."

He further called on other 'struggle kids' to follow the required procedures to be considered for training. Which is "to go back to their respective regions and report to the offices of the governors for verification and consideration".

"I would like to call upon the other children of the liberation struggle to join the government in helping them. In particular, I call upon those children of the liberation struggle at Ndilimani camp to demobilize and join hands with the government to assist them," stated Simataa.